Blind murder case resolved

Rawalpindi

Naseerabad police claimed to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case after arresting four accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol used in the crime. According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police recovered body of Jameel Khan son of Kachkol Khan resident of Chakra on January 10 and registered a case no 33 under section 302 of PPC. He informed that Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed and his team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad police station started investigation.

The police team traced four accused namely Omar Khattab son of Zard Khan, Hayat Khan s/o Zard Khan residents of Pir Sahab Colony, Chakra, Bilal s/o Nasir Khan r/o Shahzad Colony and a female Haleema wife of Umar Khan. The main accused Umar Khatab during interrogation confessed killing Jameel Khan over suspicion of having illicit relations with his wife and threw his body in an area near the locality, he said adding, the police also recovered a 30 bore pistol used for the murder from the possession of Umar Khattab.—APP

