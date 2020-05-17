Blind British Pakistani singer moves millions to tears at Britain’s Got Talent show

London

14-year-old British Pakistani singer Sirine Jahangir moved millions of people to tears and won four yeses from the judges as she displayed her unique vocals at Britain’s Got Talent show on Saturday night and shared with the audience and judges how she completely lost sight in both eyes but never gave up on life and her passion for music.

The four Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams unanimously gave yeses to Sirine.

Appearing on the stage, she told the judges: “It’s pretty obvious that I can’t see. There was a time when I could but now I cannot. Music is my vision. It’s my thing.”

Sirine then played piano and sang Gabrielle Aplin’s “Salvation”. As she sang through the “you are the avalanche, one world away”, the audience and the judges were spellbound listening to her.

By the time Sirine ended the song, most in the audience including the two judges were moved to tears. The judges were particularly impressed as Sirine told them that she had performed at the school level only and the BGT was a huge stage for her and something new.

“What a sweet girl you are. My heart is melted and you sang beautifully,” Alesha Dixon told her. David Walliams told Sirine that she may not be able to see but the whole palladium was on their feet rooting for her.

“I found it so poignant. It was just brilliant. You sang so beautifully,” said Dixon, tears in her eyes. “I think I should be the first person to say yes to you,” said Simon Cowell.—Agencies