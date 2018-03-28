Blessings for a new car..!

WE were standing next to the sea, the old priest and I, when his cell rang. I watched curiously as he listened intently and then replied he would be with the caller within an hour. “Emergency?” I asked curiously. “Yes,” he replied a little hesitantly.

“Somebody dying?” “Somebody buying a new car,” he said. “So where’s the emergency?” I asked. “He wants me to bless it before he drives,” said the priest. “May I come along?” I asked the priest. “Sure,” he said and then as an afterthought asked, “why?”

“So that I can hear what kind of blessing you give the car.” I said. “I pray,” said the priest, “that the car will take him safely everywhere. That he and his family never meet with an accident in it.” “That it won’t ever break down or have punctures on highways,” I added. “Yes, yes, I must include that in my blessing,” said the priest happily. “And till he gets you to give all these blessings, he won’t drive?” I asked. “I guess it makes sense,” said the priest. “He wants the car to be safe before getting behind the wheel.”

“What about him?” I asked. “What about whom?” asked the priest. “The man who’s buying the car, isn’t he the fellow who should be prayed for?” I asked. “That he may drive this new car of his without being under the influence of liquor..” “I don’t know…” said the priest uncomfortably.

“That he obeys all traffic rules; doesn’t try to bribe policeman when he gets caught?” I continued. “that those on the road outside will know from his driving that a man of God is sitting at the wheel.” “This is a blessing for the car not the driver,” said the priest sharply, looking at his watch.

“Sure,” I said, “would you bless my shoes?” “Your shoes?” asked the priest surprised. “That these shoes will not lead me to wrong places, that they will always take me down the paths of right living and not into the broadways of wickedness?” “It all depends where you go,” said the priest simply. “I could pray that God leads you into right ways of life”

“Maybe the new owner of the car you are going to bless needs the same prayer,” I said “That he will drive along the path of goodness and won’t be found with an arm around his secretary or girl friend. That he will be able to fill the car with the laughter and happy voices of his family, including the barking of his pet dog in the rear seat..” “You’ve got a point,” said the priest looking down at my shoes, “but…”

“But what?” I asked. “I wouldn’t want you to come along!” “Why not?” I asked pained. “I just want to see you bless a car.” “Your kind of blessing Bob,” said the priest as he hurried away, “would see me out of business..!”

