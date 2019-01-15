Bleeding Kashmir

Mohammed Latif

From the day India forcefully occupied Kashmir both against the agreed division formula of the Indian Sub Continent and also against the will of the people of Kashmir till today, India has applied all sorts of tactics and all available options to subdue the docile people of Indian Occupied Kashmir but every passing day witnesses a renewed wave of struggle for the Independence. When the Kashmiri people duly supported by the brave tribals and Pakistan Army, first time rose for Independence in 1948 and rapidly started evicting Indian Army from part of Western Kashmir, India shrewdly took refuge of the United Nations and agreed to ceasefire line and a free and fair plebiscite for the people of Kashmir to decide their fate. Unfortunately, Kashmir remains one of the oldest unresolved issue on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council and now India ashamedly refuses even to acknowledge its self moved resolution. With its huge military might, India has long been coercing Pakistan militarily, economically and diplomatically to back away from its legitimate claim of Indian Occupied Kashmir but Pakistan has withstood all the pressures and never budged on its rightful stance on Kashmir being its “ Jugular Vein”.

India keeps portraying to the West that it’s administering Kashmir through democratically elected representatives and all the violence and unrest in the Indian Occupied Kashmir is merely due to cross border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan but unfortunately West and its media wilfully keep their eyes closed on the gross human rights violations, burning of houses in the garb of search operations and brutal killings of unarmed Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian military and paramilitary forces. India never allows United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan ( UNMOGIP) and Human Rights Organisations to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir yet manages to malign Pakistan through its powerful lobbies in Europe and USA. India periodically keeps trying to stage manage dramas like attack on Pathan Kot Air Base to prove to the West that terrorists from across the Line of Control are responsible for such like acts and simultaneously creates a Casus Belli for an imaginary “Surgical Strike” on equally imaginary terrorists base inside Azad Jammu & Kashmir to prove its military superiority over Pakistan and discredit it’s Armed Forces. Not to forget Indian similar dramas in the past like Mumbai Attack and attack on its parliament creating an opportunity for the military escalations along its western border and the Line of Control threatening Pakistan of Cold Start Doctrine and Pro Active Operations strategy; all to coerce Pakistan to accept India as an undisputed power in the region and also accept Line of Control as International Border between India and Pakistan.

Surprisingly, the whole world specially the USA and EU are quiet on the continuous genocide and harassment of the Kashmiri Muslims and on Indian visible efforts to alter the demography of Kashmir in utter violation to the very spirit of article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The so called civilised world is also keeping mum on the strange type of democracy in Indian Occupied Kashmir where in the last June, it was for the 8th time that the Governor Rule was imposed and at the moment it is under yet another Presidential Rule. Just a few days back debating on the imposition of Presidential Rule in Indian Occupied Kashmir in the Indian parliament, an Indian MP said that he had once visited Kashmir but he had seen its beauty in number of Bollywood movies which was just like Heaven on Earth and was trying to convince the Indian Government to let it remain a heaven and not to convert it to a hell for the people of Kashmir. But BJP Government is adamant to achieve majority in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming general elections at all cost by employing all means at its disposal but how will it be practically possible in a prevailing 68% verses 28% Muslim-Hindu population respectively, will be a real miracle only possible in an Indian type of democracy.

India has not only made the lives of Muslims residing inside Indian Occupied Kashmir miserable but Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control purposefully targets civil population living in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with heavy weapons causing a serious damage to their lives and property. This fact has been verified on ground by the UNMOGIP and various Human Rights Organisations but India still succeeds in putting the blame on Pakistan and Western media readily buys their stance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led Government has offered India to resume peace talks to resolve all outstanding issues including the Core issue of Jammu and Kashmir but India as usual is not willing to negotiate with its lesser powerful neighbor and wants to impose its will on the people of Kashmir and Pakistan who have long been looking towards UN and international community for a justified resolution of the bone of contention between the two nuclear powers in South Asia.

