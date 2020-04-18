Bleak figures from China and US show economic hit from virus

BEIJING Bleak figures from the world’s two largest economies underscore how quickly the coronavirus is delivering a massive economic blow. China reported GDP shrank 6.8 percent from a year ago in the quarter ending March, its worst contraction since before economic reforms began in 1979. In the US, the world’s largest economy, the ranks of the unemployed swelled toward levels reached during the Great Depression. Still, the economic data from China was not as bad as some had feared, prompting shares in Asia to surge. That was after Wall Street also rose, powered by buying of Amazon, health care stocks and other market niches that are thriving in the coronavirus crunch. The recovery for workers is likely to take a long time, however. Some forecasters earlier said China might rebound as early as this month, but they have been cutting growth forecasts and pushing back recovery timelines as negative trade and other data pile up. The US government reported 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the fourweek total to 22 million — people working in March than in the same month last year. South Korea on Friday reported its worst jobless figures in more than a decade, with almost 200,000 fewer people working in March than in the same month a year earlier. President Donald Trump reacted to the pressure on the economy by outlining a phased approach to reopening parts of the country where the pandemic is being brought under control. He told the nation’s governors that restrictions could be eased to allow businesses to reopen over the coming weeks in places that have extensive testing and a marked decrease in COVID-19 cases. “We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump said, adding that his new guidelines give governors the freedom to act as they see fit. His comments marked an abrupt change after he clashed with governors over his claim that he had “total” authority over how and when the country reopens.—Arab new