Blast targeting Govt vehicle injures 3

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A middle intensity explosion targeting an official vehicle in the outskirts of city Friday afternoon left at least three people including government officials seriously injured.

Reports say a motorcycle bearing explosive material exploded near the Deputy Director of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Muhammad Shakeel at ring road Peshawar.

The government official as well as his driver and a passerby sustained serious wounds in the blast that also completely destroyed the motorcycle. While the official vehicle of the Deputy Director PDMA also sustained damages in the blast that created panic and harassment in the area.

Rescue teams and the law enforcement agencies including the army rushed to the site and kicked off investigations while the victims were shifted to Lady Leading Hospital Peshawar for treatment.