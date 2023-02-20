Blast rocks house of Pakistani star couple Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt

An explosion in the Sindh capital at the house of Pakistan’s star couple Aiman Khan, and Muneeb Butt caused a slight inferno and damaged the premises. Aiman and husband Muneeb Butt luckily escaped the fatal accident.

The cylinder blast was said to be strong as it partially damaged their house located in the Federal B Area of the port city.

Pictures and clips doing rounds on social media sites show the scale of the damage caused to the house after the blast. Rescue officials have not reported any casualties.

The tragic incident however draws reactions from the couple’s fans who took to social media to inquire about the duo. Some expressed relief for no loss while others prayed for the family.

The Zindaan star amassed huge fan following on social media, and she is herself an avid social media user who treated fans with striking clicks. Aiman Khan tied the knot with Muneeb Butt in an intimate Nikkah ceremony back in 2018.