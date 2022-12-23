Blast reported in sector I-10 of Islamabad; 1 dead, many injured

Islamabad: A blast was reported in sector I-10/4 of Islamabad on Friday, which killed at least one police personal, and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured, according to reports.

Police officials said that cops had stopped a “suspicious” taxi for snap-checking when the explosion occurred.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard at 10:15 am in the area.

He said that when the police stopped the vehicle, the couple came out of the car.

“The man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing at the crime scene.

Immediately after the blast, law enforcement officials surrounded the scene and cordoned off the area.

In a tweet, the Islamabad police said that a suicide bomber inside the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers.

آئی ٹین فور میں خود کش دھماکے کا معاملہ۔ pic.twitter.com/8sx4DfEZyJ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

The capital police informed citizens that diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4. It also advised them to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate.

Due to bomb blast incident, diversions placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of I-10/4. Citizens are advised to use Service Road West of I-10/4 as alternate.#ICTP #ITP — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 23, 2022

PM Shehbaz condemns attack, seeks report from police

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while strongly condemning the suicide blast in Islamabad, sought a report from the police.

In a statement, the Prime Minister also paid homage to the martyred Police Constable Adeel Hussain. He directed the IG Police to confer awards on the police personnel for their extraordinary bravery.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Islamabad and expressed regret over the martyrdom of a policeman in the explosion.

وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی اسلام آباد میں بم دھماکے کی مذمت بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی دھماکے میں پولیس کے ایک جوان کی شہادت پر اظہار افسوس وزیر خارجہ کا اسلام آباد پولیس کے بہادر جوانوں کو خراج تحسین @BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 23, 2022

Separately, former President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the bomb blast.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that the presence of a suicide bomber in Islamabad shows how fast the country is moving toward destruction.

“Terrorism was already spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Economy destroyed. Law and order destroyed. Where are they leading the country in their greed for power?” Umar asked.

اسلام آباد میں خود کش بمبار کی موجودگی بتا رہی کے ملک کس تیزی سے تباہی کی طرف بڑھ رہا ہے. خیبر پختون خواہ میں پہلے ہی تیزی سے دہشت گردی پھیل رہی تھی. معیشت تباہ. امن عامہ برباد. یہ ملک کو اقتدار اور طاقت کی لالچ میں کس طرف لے کر جا رہے ہیں؟ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 23, 2022