2 dead, 24 injured in blast in Quetta’s Baleli area, says police

Quetta: 2 people, including a policeman and a civilian, were killed in a heavy blast reported early on Wednesday in the Baleli area of Quetta.

According to police reports, around 24 people, including 20 policemen and 4 civilians, were injured. Those who sustained injuries were shifted to the nearest hospitals.

According to the initial reports, the explosion occurred when a truck of the Balochistan Constabulary was passing nearby.

Quetta Deputy Inspector-General Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, while talking to the media, said that 20 to 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide attack.

This is a developing story. Initial information can sometimes be inaccurate. We strive to provide you ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources.