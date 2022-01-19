Blast on Indian navy warship kills three personnel in Mumbai

NEW DELHI – Three personnel of Indian navy were killed and 11 others injured following an explosion on board destroyer ship INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

“In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir,” India’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

No major material damage has been reported, it said, adding that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

“The ship’s crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control,” the release said.

In a statement, the Indian navy extended condolences to the families of Master Chief Petty Officer 1 (MCPO) Krishan Kumar, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II, who died due to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident onboard INS Ranvir. “We fully stand by with the families in this difficult time.”

INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly, Indian media reported.