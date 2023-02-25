Blast martyrs two security personnel in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

QUETTA – At least two security personnel were martyred in an IED blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar city, it emerged late Saturday.

The vehicle of SP Khuzdar’s motorcade comes under attack near Jhalawan Complex in the country’s southwestern region of Balochistan. Initial reports claimed a police vehicle was on regular patrolling duty in a sparsely populated region when it came under the attack.

Driver Muhammad Din passed away on the spot, while another constable Abdul Salam succumbed on the way to the medical facility. Later, law enforcement agencies and rescue personnel rushed to the site.

Khuzdar deputy commissioner along with other officials also reached the spot.

The recent terror incident occurred a day after the country’s top civil-military leaders affirmed eliminating terrorism from Pakistan. Officials reviewed terrorist incidents in detail, particularly the Peshawar Police Lines blast, the Karachi Police Office attack, and the subsequent situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan and KP remained the worst affected region in Pakistan as it borders Afghanistan, a safe haven of TTP and other militants who are using Afghan soil to launch brazen attacks on Pakistani forces.