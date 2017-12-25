Blast leaves three soldiers martyred

Tariq Saeed

Peahawar

The sons of the soil continued to lay down their lives in the defence of the motherland and to ensure peaceful atmosphere for the countrymen as three more Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom in an IED explosion near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan agency on Sunday morning.

It may be recalled that hardly a couple of days back three FC troops were martyred in a cross-border firing from terrorists on the Pak-Afghan border when they were busy constructing a new border post in the Shunkrai area of Mohmand agency on Friday. The Army’s media wing had said that Pakistan was paying the cost for lack of capacity in the Afghan armed forces and ungoverned spaces on the Afghan side of the border.

In the fresh incident, the Bomb Disposal Unit of the paramilitary force Frontier Corps was conducting search and clear operation in Ghulam Khan area of the North Waziristan Agency (NWA) near the border with Afghanistan when they were hit by the Improvised Explosive Device leaving three men in uniform martyred. They were identified as Naik Inayatullah Khattak, Sepoy Mohsin Ali and Sepoy Saifullah.

“Three Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an IED explosion near Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The IED exploded when FC Bomb Disposal team was undertaking routine search and clear operation at Ghulam Khan near Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan agency”. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué said.

After the blast heavy contingent of law enforcing agencies reached the site after and cordoned off the area while the security forces also kicked off search and net operations in different parts of the region.

Meanwhile a hand grenade explosion in Lower Orakzai Agency on Sunday resulted in serious injuries to seven children including five girls.

According the officials of the Political Administration of Orakzai agency, the children were playing with a scrap hand grenade they had brought inside home from a nearby field when it went off with a big bang leaving seven kids wounded in Utman Khel area of Lower Orakzai Agency, bordering Afghanistan.