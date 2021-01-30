Blast kills 8 Afghan solider

Jalalabad

A suicide bomber drove a vehicle loaded with explosives into a base for Afghan defence forces in the country’s east on Saturday. The attack killed at least eight security personnel and was claimed by the Taliban.The pre-dawn assault took place in the restive province of Nangarhar where the Taliban have claimed several deadly assaults targeting government forces. It came two days after the Pentagon said the Taliban were not living up to promises made in a deal signed with Washington last year.—AFP