Blast in Quetta leaves two dead, several injured

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and several others injured in a blast outside of office of deputy commissioner in Quetta on Friday.

Police said the incident happened on Anscomb road, adding that multiple vehicles were damaged due to the blast.

Bodies and injured persons have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Aurangzeb Badini suspected that the miscreant wanted to target a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally that was passing from the area.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the blast to collect evidence.

Earlier today, more than 20 people were injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Sibi district.

According to police, miscreants on a motorcycle hurled a hand grenade at Luni Chowk.

The injured were shifted to Sibi Civil Hospital where four people are said to be in critical condition.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility of the attack.