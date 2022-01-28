Blast in Balochistan’s Sui area claims 4 lives, injures 10

At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in a blast in Mat area of Sui in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district on Friday, Levies officials said.

According to officials at the Levies Control Room, the victims were passing by the area when their vehicle drove over a landmine.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident. In a statement, he identified the deceased as members of the local Aman Force and expressed grief over their martyrdom.

The chief minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims. He said that the martyrs had sacrificed their lives to establish peace and to protect the people’s lives and properties.