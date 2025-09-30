Blast hits area near Zarghoon Road in Quetta: Police  

QUETTA – A powerful blast was reported near Zarghoon Road in the provincial capital, the local police said on Tuesday.

The police and rescue teams to rushed to the site.

The initial reports said that the explosion was heard in nearby areas, causing panic among the residents and shopkeepers.

Police immediately cordoned off the area and restricted movement while bomb disposal squads were called in to determine the nature of the blast.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospitals; however, officials have not yet confirmed casualties or the extent of damage.

The eyewitnesses said the blast occurred close to commercial areas, though further details are yet awaited.

The law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation while additional security personnel have been deployed to secure the vicinity.

The local authorities said the details regarding the cause and target of the explosion would be shared once the inquiry is completed.