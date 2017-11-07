Blast in Dir targets anti-polio team, No casualty reported

DIR : A bomb went off near a health department team engaged in anti-polio vaccination in Arif Kele area in Lower Dir on Tuesday.

As per details, a team of health department was busy in administering anti-polio drops in Arif Kele area in Lower Dir when a bomb went off nearby.

No casualty was reported in the incident. However, following the blast anti-polio campaign in the area was stopped temporarily.

Following the blast security forces and police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. The forces started search operation to nab the terrorists involved in the incident.

Originally published by INP