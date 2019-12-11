Blast damages hospital near US Bagram Airfield, one killed

Kabul

At least one person was killed and dozens wounded when a bomb exploded close to the largest US military base in Afghanistan Wednesday, damaging homes and a hospital under construction near Bagram Airfield, officials said.

The attack comes as Washington resumed talks with the Taliban on Saturday, three months after President Donald Trump abruptly halted diplomatic efforts that could end America’s longest war.

“The explosion happened in front of the gate of the Korean hospital which is almost adjacent to Bagram airfield,” Parwan governor spokeswoman Wahida Shahkar said, referring to the US airbase located north of Kabul, in Parwan province.

The hospital was not in operation at the time, but Bagram district governor Abdul Shukoor Qudoosi said at least one woman had been killed and 60 civilians wounded when the blast damaged nearby homes.

Qudoosi described the blast as a “powerful” suicide car bomb, though that had not been confirmed by other officials, and said it was followed by fighting with armed assailants.