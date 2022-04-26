Blast at Karachi University: 4 people dead including 3 Chinese nationals

Karachi: At least four people were dead including three Chinese nationals and several were injured in a suicide attack carried out on a van inside Karachi University and near Confucius Insitute.

Just as the news was received, police and rescue services rushed to the scene and the area was cordoned off. Rescue services carried the injured and those who were killed to the nearest hospital.

Media sources reported that the Chinese nationals were teachers who were heading to the institute in the van when the suicide bomber detonated itself. Sources also reported that the teachers were being escorted by Ranger personnel who were riding motorbikes.

A spokesperson for the university later identified the victims as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa and Khalid, the van’s driver.

Speaking to the media, DIG East Muqaddas Haider, said initial information showed the van was headed to the institute after leaving the hostel.

“The explosion took place at the van’s right side at the [institute’s] entrance. We are still establishing what type of explosion it was,” Haider said, confirming that four people had been killed.

When asked to comment on the nature of the blast, the DIG said it was too early to say anything definitively. Haider said CCTV footage was being analysed and the nature of the blast would only be confirmed after the bomb disposal squad submitted its report.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited…