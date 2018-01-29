Blasphemy: license to kill

A few days ago, news was trending that a student in Charsaddha shot his College Principal because he was marked absent as he (student) was attending a sit-in of a religious party. The darkest side of the picture was that the boy was not regretful of his act and was adamant that he was right and claimed that by marking him absent when he was in a religious gathering, his teacher committed blasphemy. We are moving towards which direction? This is that which Islam has taught us? In our beloved country, approximately 65 people are murdered on the basis of blasphemy allegations. They are not given the right of fair trial and are being murdered on the spot which is contrary to Islam’s ideology and teachings. Our respected Ulema and scholars should take the step to enlighten the society.

The government should also make laws and amendments regarding this issue so that recurrence of such cases can be stopped. Everyone should be taught that the “right to punish” is completely the authority of the State and not anyone else.

NABILAH ISHAQ

Lahore

Related