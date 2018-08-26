Blasphemous acts to destroy world peace: PUC

Disrespect to prophets cannot be tolerated at any cost and the international institutions should take action against the blasphemous caricatures competition being held in the Netherlands.

Pakistan United Council (PUC) Chairman Dr Abdul Ghafoor said this in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said if such heinous actions were not stopped, then peace in the world could not be established, for which the responsibility would be on the Netherlands and the United Nations. He said that soon a meeting of all political and religious parties and social organizations would be held to evolve the future strategy in this regard.

He said, “No Muslim can tolerate disrespect to his/her beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)”. It would be better for the West to stop committing such evil acts; otherwise it would be damaging for the world peace, he warned.—APP

