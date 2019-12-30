Blankets and clothes distributd

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Raaz Khan Pathan distributed Blankets and clothes amongst the economically disadvantage people of Jacobabad to provide them relief as he could on self help basis in keeping an eye over increasing coldness at door steps at various segments of the Jacobabad, here on Monday. Raaz Khan Pathan during distributing winter clothes including blankets said that humanitarian assistance is best prayer and habit therefore he has been trying for a long to provide maximum relief on self help basis and urged upon the philanthropists to come forward and help the economically disadvantage people. A large number of economically disadvantage persons got benefit and prayed for his long life and health as well.