Blame games apart, Imran Khan’s strategy to avoid total lock-down needs to be appreciated

SALAHUDDIN HAIDER

AFTER 1910, or atleast a century earlier in 1800 when plague killed thousands in Spain, the current Corona Pandemic is the most serious and much more dangerous virus than hitherto seen. Cyclones, storms, earthquakes all are natural disasters, but virus is the deadliest killer, especially when it is of such a magnitude as is being experienced by planet earth now. Obviously the situation demanded rapid response, complete and total mobilization of resources to save human lives, which have already lost by a massive numbr of 15000, and over 300,000 are affected and under treatment or medical supervision/ Seen in the context of resource availability in Pakistan, where social sector is still to attain satisfactory levels, cool and calm reflection, and planned strategy has to overcome emotions. Prime Minister Imran Khan in three days time, made public appearances for address to the nation, resorted to media briefing and continues keeping a vigilant eye on a development which with slightest neglect can assume dangerous proportions. His decision to avoid complete lock-down or curfew was obviously loaded with far more disastrous results than could be imagined. His decision therefore, to allow partial lock down, therefore, has been a tremendous relief to daily wage earners, povertyline population, which may well have starved, and perhaps vanish in thin air. Criticism for his announcement of March 22, therefore is surprising. Credit goes to Bilawal Bhutto for appreciating premier’s plans, but attitude and approach of the PML(N), was just the reverse Complete lock down has been announced for 15 days in Sindh by chief minister Murad Ali Shah, in Gilgit-Batistan, but Punjab chief minister Buzdar did exactly what his party’s leader haad chosen at the federal level. Punjab and Balochistan have requested Army’s help in ensuring population safety, but allowing grocery shops, medical stores, and those selling items of daily use, so essential for keeping the life going, is a wise decision of the country’s main province. Imran’s words needs to be weight dispassionately. His announcement that situation in Pakistan is not as worse as Italy, and therefore, people themselves should opt to self-isolation to prevent the spread of the deadly disease does show a wiser approach. Essential here is to understand the lurking danger behind Corona, which is now being called COVID-19. A German researchers found very high levels of the COVID-19 virus emitted from the throat of patients from the earliest point in the illness — when people are generally still going about their daily routines. Understanding this mechanism of attack by the deadly virus, alongside the introduction of a vaccine or therapy against it (all still in development stages) would give a significant push to the global drive in curbing its spread. Pakistan will be fighting a losing battle if the pandemic breaks out, keeping in mind, lack of any preparation. A WHO website has defined a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” It does not deal with the intensity of the disease but rather the global spread of the disease. At this point in time, there is no vaccine for this kind of infection. It requires research, time and resources coupled with concentrated effort to develop one. That would explain why suggestions like hand shakes, and social distancing has been suggested as a remedy for prevention. Because COVID reaches lungs through mouths, mixing of human bodies. Hence the persistent suggestion to keep washing your hands regularly, and avoid hand shakes. Pakistan has so far reported nearly 700 cases, more in Sindh than in any other province, but Murad Ali Shah’s strategy deserves appreciation for Karachi is the country’s biggest city, and commercial capital, it is densely populated and any neglect would mean much bigger human tragedy than could be anticipated at this time.