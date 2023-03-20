Black sea grain deal extended, UN says

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN-brokered deal aimed at supplying markets with food and fertilizer amid global shortages and rising prices, exacerbated by the Ukraine war, was extended on Saturday, the day it was due to expire.

The announcement was made in a ‘Note to Correspondents’, released by the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson’s office, which emphasized that the Initiative allows for the “facilitation of the safe navigation for the exports of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers, including ammonia, from designated Ukrainian seaports.”

But the UN did not specify the length of the renewal, a sticking point in the process, with Russia wanting 60 days.—APP