Black Horse, Army fashion out victories in Samba Bank Open Polo

Lahore

Black Horse Paints and Army fashioned out victories in Samba Bank Lahore Open Polo Championship here on Wednesday at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The first match of the day turned out to be a thrilling one as Black Horse Paints had to struggle hard to beat Newage by 4-3. Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a hat-trick for Black Paints while Agha Musa contributed one. From Newage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana scored a brace and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one.

Newage started the match with a field goal from Adnan Jalil to take 1-0 lead. Black Horse then bounced back in style and banged in two impressive goals through Hissam and Agha Musa to snatch the lead from Newage to make it 2-1. The only goal of the second chukker was struck by Newage when Ahmed Ali scored a field goal to level the score 2-2 while Hissam hammered an impressive field goal to provide Black Horse 3-2 lead again.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, Ahmed Ali played superbly and fired a field goal to draw the blood again at 3-3. Both the teams then launched a series of attacks on each other’s goal but they failed to convert them successfully. In the dying moment of the match, Hissam got the golden chance of scoring the match-winning goal for his team as he was given 30-yard penalty which he converted successfully and helped his team register a thrilling 4-3 triumph.—APP