‘Black gold’ unearthed in Tharparkar

Tharparkar

A private mining company excavating coal in Tharparkar has announced to discover first layer of indigenous coal today (Sunday).

It said the coal was discovered at the depth of 140 meters after more than two years of exaction.

First electron will be generated from the power plant in December this year, announced Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), a joint venture between the Sindh government and Engro Powergen.

Former chief minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, also announced it on Twitter.

“By the Grace of the Almighty, today we have reached “Black Gold” in Thar, as envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This discovery of Coal is the result of the hard work and perseverance of #PPP govt, and the beginning of an energy sufficient Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Shamsuddin Shaikh, head of the SECMC, said the dream of discovering the coal from Tharparkar has come true after 25 years.—INP