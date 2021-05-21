‘Black fungus’ adds to India’s Covid woes

COVID-19 patients on steroid treatment and those with pre-existing diabetes face a new threat in the form of “black fungus.”

It triggers nose discoloration or blackening, distorted or double vision, chest pressure, respiratory problems, and bloody coughing.

Doctors assume the disorder is caused by the usage of steroids to manage extreme COVID-19. Patients with diabetes and a compromised immune system are particularly vulnerable to a Coronavirus infection.

Many of the medications used to combat the coronavirus inhibit the immune response, which would usually protect the body against fungal infection.

The federal government has sent a warning to the governments.

The Indian government’s health ministry requested state governments on Thursday to label it a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemics Act, requiring them to identify and monitor any event.

According to the government warning, teams of restoration and general surgeons, as well as ear, nose, and throat experts, must be prepared to handle the increasing number of victims.

States throughout India have taken emergency steps to combat an outbreak of unusual infection in coronavirus patients.

On Thursday, Gujarat and Telangana became the latest states to announce black fungus epidemics, a day after Rajasthan.

More than 2,000 cases have been recorded in Maharashtra. Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home province, has around 1,200, according to officials.

According to a spokesperson, the Ahmedabad civil hospital, one of Gujarat’s largest, was treating 371 cases. According to health authorities, the government hospital in Rajkot had around 400 patients.

To deal with the elevated numbers of black fungus, three hospitals in New Delhi have set up special wards.

According to reports, there are more than 200 black fungus patients in New Delhi hospitals, with thousands on waiting lists for beds.

Bangalore, the IT capital of the world, opened special wards on Wednesday, which doctors said were quickly packed.

In India, fewer than 20 cases of “black fungus” occur per year, but the infection has emerged as a new concern as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 120,000 people in the last six weeks.

While officials have not stated how many people have died as a result of the fungus, the infection kills more than half of those who contract it within days.

Antifungal medications are the newest shortage to strike India’s still overburdened health sector, with families of mucormycosis patients begging for assistance in finding medication on social media.

Mucormycetes are pathogens that cause black fungi that may invade the body by breathing or skin injuries.

