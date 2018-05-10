Black flags flutter in Srinagar to denounce killings

Srinagar

Black flags were raised in several areas of Srinagar to protest continuous bloodshed in Kashmir on Wednesday.

While asking people to resume normal activities after three-day shutdown, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on Tuesday asked people to protest killings in Kashmir by hoisting black flags.

Eye witnesses said that black flags appeared on Amira Kadal Bridge, commercial buildings and vehicles in city center besides the gates leading to Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Downtown Srinagar.

Fifteen people, including eight militants and seven civilians, were killed in two gunfights and protests in Srinagar and Shopian district on last weekend.—GK