Black economy and amnesty scheme

Financial and economic system has taken such a shape which encourages black economy. This is particularly true for business sector. If we talk about imports, there is still a big gap between the original value and evaluated value of import consignments. Resultantly, sale price of imported products does not reflect the value at which they were assessed by the import authorities for tariff purposes – thus the black money is generated. Real estate sector also significantly contribute to the black economy as there is a staggering difference between Governments’s declared prices and market prices. Tales of other businesses are also not different. Due to continuous anomalies spanning over decades, there exists a black economy which is bigger in size than the declared economy, through wilful or unwilful default of the tax assessments. Keeping in view the limited infrastructure and capacity of the tax collecting authorities, bringing all of this black economy into tax net is a mammoth task.

Last government of Muslim League did some economic reforms at the end of their tenure. Amnesty Scheme was an appreciable scheme. But it could not meet its target because of disbelief on the part of people. People were not sure of the fate of the scheme as governments were changing hands.

In this context it looks quite viable to suggest for extending the time-frame of the scheme for two months or more. So that incumbent Government could endorse the scheme and people could have greater confidence. It will help to add sizeable tax revenues to the exchequer. Plenty of new capital is expected to enter into the mainstream which could afterwards be converted into taxable investments. Government could have a greater face saving that they have given ample opportunity before starting an onslaught crackdown on the tax evaders.

Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan

Lahore

