KASHMIRIS and the people of Pakistan on Thursday observed Black Day by holding a series of events including solidarity walks to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

27th October is a very important day in history of Kashmir as it was on this day back in 1947, when Indian forces illegally and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes and aspirations of the local people.

The barbaric campaign that was started about seventy five years back against the Kashmir people by Indian forces is still continuing rather unfortunately it has further intensified in recent years under Modi government.

Regardless of all these atrocities and persecution, the Kashmiris still stand firm in their legitimate and just struggle for right to self-determination which was also accepted by the international community but never did the sufficient to heal the wounds of innocent and armless Kashmiri people.

This has only emboldened India to break all records of tyranny and is using all sorts of lethal weapons including pellet guns to silence the voice of Kashmiri people.

However, the Kashmiri people have also proven that no amount of brutal force can weaken or deter their legitimate struggle aimed at getting freedom from the cruel Indian clutches.

Their sacrifices indeed will be written in golden words in the books of history. Pakistan has always forcefully raised voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

As also stated by our founding father Quaid-i-Azam, Kashmir is our jugular vein and our support to them is abiding.

We will also ask the government to focus on measures that keep our upcoming generations and children abreast of our commitment to Kashmiri people.

We really appreciate the steadfast support of OIC on Kashmir dispute but it is equally important that its member countries also use their influence on India to push it for the resolution of this lingering dispute which in fact is important for peace and stability in this part of the region.

The major capitals also need to rise above their political and economic expediency and deliver justice to the oppressed Kashmiri people.