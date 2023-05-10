‘Black Chapter: Pakistan Army responds to Imran Khan’s arrest as PTI activists run riots

The statement also reads that this group wearing a political cloak has done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all in the lust for power. It said armed forces showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country”.

ISPR added “With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give its immediate reaction, which could be used for its nefarious political purposes… Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership”.

Pakistan Army spokesperson warned that facilitators, planners and political activists involved in the protests had been identified, asserting that strict action would be taken against them as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences.

It also mentioned that any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, and pointed out that the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war. ISPR warned no one will be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands.

Pakistan Army’s media wing responded a day after Imran Khan was held by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court in Al-Qadir Trust.