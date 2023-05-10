‘Black Chapter: Pakistan Army responds to Imran Khan’s arrest as PTI activists run riots

By
Web Desk (Lahore)
-
44

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has responded to the arrest of Imran Khan, as activists of the former ruling party run riots across the country including some of the sensitive installations.

In a statement, the military’s media wing called May 9 Black Day. It said following the arrest of PTI chairman, anti-army slogans were raised from the specific political fraternity.

ISPR said systematic attacks were carried out on army properties and installations. As people raised questions over the arrest of the former prime minister, Pakistan Army spokesperson NAB detained Imran Khan was detained according to law.

The ISPR said that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.

