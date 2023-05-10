‘Black Chapter: Pakistan Army responds to Imran Khan’s arrest as PTI activists run riots

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has responded to the arrest of Imran Khan, as activists of the former ruling party run riots across the country including some of the sensitive installations.
In a statement, the military’s media wing called May 9 Black Day. It said following the arrest of PTI chairman, anti-army slogans were raised from the specific political fraternity.
ISPR said systematic attacks were carried out on army properties and installations. As people raised questions over the arrest of the former prime minister, Pakistan Army spokesperson NAB detained Imran Khan was detained according to law.
The ISPR said that on the one hand, “these miscreants evoke the nation’s emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army’s importance”.
The statement also reads that this group wearing a political cloak has done what enemies could not do in 75 years, all in the lust for power. It said armed forces showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country”.
ISPR added “With this situation created under nefarious planning, a heinous attempt was made to make the army give its immediate reaction, which could be used for its nefarious political purposes… Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership”.
Pakistan Army spokesperson warned that facilitators, planners and political activists involved in the protests had been identified, asserting that strict action would be taken against them as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences.
It also mentioned that any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, and pointed out that the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war. ISPR warned no one will be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands.
Pakistan Army’s media wing responded a day after Imran Khan was held by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court in Al-Qadir Trust.