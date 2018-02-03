Black Day in Kashmir

The Indian Republic Day, which is observed on January 26th every year, was observed as the Black Day in Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiris, on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) as well as around the world observed the 69th Indian Republic Day as a Black Day in protest against the continued viciousness of Indian armed forces and India’s denial to their right to self-determination. The day was marked with a complete strike in Occupied Kashmir with anti-India demonstrations and rallies in the world capitals. Moreover, protest rallies and demonstrations were also held in Azad Kashmir to highlight the brutalities of Indian forces.

The leader of All Party Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Gillani said that India has no right to celebrate Republic Day as it has occupied Jammu & Kashmir with its military might. APHC said that the day should be observed as a Black Day and all celebrations should be boycotted. At this critical juncture, we are all duty-bound to highlight worldwide the true face of India which claims to be the biggest democracy in the world.

EMAN ZIA RANA

Lahore

Related