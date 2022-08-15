‘Black Day’ in Kashmir as India celebrates independence day

Sri Nagar: As India celebrates its 75th independence day today (Monday), Black Day is being observed in Kashmir as a protest against “New Delhi’s illegal occupation of their homeland”, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Black flags are hoisted everywhere in the valley against the Indian occupation.

A full shutdown has engulfed the valley on the call of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and is supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in their statements, said India has no right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

“India was rejoicing in its freedom but killing Kashmiris for demanding the same. Isn’t it a matter of shame for New Delhi?” the leaders asked.

They pointed out that India had mercilessly killed over 96,000 Kashmiris in the last 32 years but is still observing its Independence Day in the territory shamelessly.

New Delhi, they added, is celebrating its freedom from Britishers, today, but denying the same to the IIOJK people.

