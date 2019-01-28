TO remind the world community of its obligations towards lingering Kashmir dispute and expose the real ugly face of India, Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control and the world over fully backed by Pakistani people observed India’s Republic Day as Black Day on Saturday by resorting to strikes and peaceful demonstrations in different cities. Such fearful was India of the armless Kashmiri people, that they deployed additional troops and policemen in Srinagar and other towns to prevent people from staging anti-India protests.

India never gets tired of blowing the trumpet of being secular and democratic country but had it been so, it had never usurped the right of self determination of Kashmiri people- something which was also recognized and accepted by their own leaders. Whilst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a track record of being anti Muslim, was giving the message of peace and harmony on the twitter, the very Indian troops on their republic day were engaged in massacring innocent Kashmiri people and killed two more youths in their latest acts of state terrorism in the valley which triggered clashes turning the situation more tense. The fact of matter is that Indian leadership has nothing to do with peace and brotherhood rather it is in hot pursuit of waging proxies against their enemies to create its own hegemony and suppressing the dissenting voices by brute force. The gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir are well documented and even the saner elements within India themselves are also voicing their concerns over the deteriorating situation in the held valley. However, it is pity that important capitals are not ready to break their silence on the Indian atrocities out of their political and economic expediency. They see it as a territorial or a border dispute between Pakistan and India but the fact is that it is a totally humanitarian issue concerning the future of millions of people.

The irony is that whenever these so called champions of human rights are referred to the Indian atrocities, they refuse to comment and describe it as the internal matter between the two neighbouring countries failing to understand it is the human rights issue which should be condemned in the strongest possible terms with actions need to be taken to get them stopped. It is time to change this mindset if the world really wants sustainable peace and stability. Over the last many decades the Kashmiri people are facing brutalities and observing black days. All this has not thinned their hopes and firm resolve towards their just struggle and we are sure the Kashmiri people will also see dawn of independence and their resilience will stand tall in face of Indian tyranny and oppression. It is better for India to shun intransigence and rather pursue the path that is in the interest of the region aimed at eradicating poverty, disease and illiteracy. World community also needs to use its influence and push India to fulfil its commitments and address the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people, otherwise, peace and stability will remain elusive.

