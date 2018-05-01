‘Black Cat’ commandos to be deployed in Kashmir

Infamous for Golden Temple massacre…

New Dehli

Narendra Modi government is mulling a new strategy to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiris under which a contingent of infamous ‘Black Cat’ commandos would be deployed in the region.

The move to deploy ‘Black Cat’ unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos in Kashmir comes in the wake of surge in anti-India protests in the territory, according to Kashmir Media Service.

Normally, a small NSG team comprises five commandos led by a non-commissioned officer along with bomb experts and crack marksman, Indian media reported.

“We are planning to deploy the NSG in Kashmir,” an Indian Home Ministry official told media in New Delhi. He added that NSG commandos were trained to deal with militants and hostage-like situations.

Director General of Police, Kashmir, S P Vaid had also said recently that he has been working on the proposal. “Hope I will be successful,” he had said.

This is not for the first time that the NSG commandos, known as ‘Black Cats’, would be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The commandos of the elite force have been deployed in the Valley in the past too, and had been involved in innocent killings.

The commandos use sophisticated Heckler and Koch MP5 sub-machine guns, snipper rifles, through-the-wall radar and C-4 explosives to eliminate opponents, the report added.—KMS