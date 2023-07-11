Mir Shahid Saleem, APHC leader and Chairman of United Peace Alliance in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led India regime is promoting alcohol consumption in Muslim majority areas in Jammu region to target Islamic values besides rendering Kashmiri youth morally corrupt.

Mir Shahid Saleem, referring to the ongoing public protest against the opening of liquor shops in Surankot, Poonch, asked why the occupation regime was so adamant on doing that in the Muslim majority territory. He said the BJP wants to push Kashmiris towards moral degradation by opening liquor shops near places of worship, schools and colleges in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir Shahid Salim hailed the youth, elders, mothers, sisters and daughters for holding protests to save future generations from the curse.—KMS