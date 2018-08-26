BJP workers moving to Srinagar after killing of party activist

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, many workers of Bharatiya Janata Party are moving to Srinagar from southern Kashmir while some have offered resignations after the recent killing of a party activist by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama district.

A BJP worker, Shabbir Ahmad Butt was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Pulwama on August 21. His bullet-riddled body was found the next morning in the fields in Rakh-e-Litter area of the district.

“Everyone feels threatened,” a BJP worker told median men.

He said that they had to take all possible measures to ensure their safety and security.

For last two days several videos have gone viral on social media in which political workers offering resignations and apologies for their association with pro-India political parties.—KMS

