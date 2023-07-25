The President of Indian National Congress chapter in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress is fully capable of defeating the divisive agenda and misleading politics of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vikar Rasool Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that his party would continue to fight for restoration of democratic set-up in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “BJP is set to face humiliating defeat in the upcoming elections, as BJP’s divide and rule policy and misleading politics stands exposed with the result people have decided to throw BJP out of power.”

He exhorted the party cadres to gear up for the challenges, especially urban local bodies, Pancha-yat, Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ensure party’s victory with a thumping majority, at the same time, he asked the Indian government to pave way for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir without creating hurdles.

Vikar Rasool Wani said the BJP government has abandoned people of their democratic rights to rule the territory directly and do whatever suits it (BJP), be it enacting different laws from time to time or punishing people under the garb of imposing many taxes or be it undermining the institutions to run away from transparency and accountability.—KMS