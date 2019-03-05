BJP website attacked by hackers, goes offline

Observer Report

New Delhi

The official website of the ruling Bharata Janata Party in India has been taken off as hackers attacked the website on Tuesday reportedly.

While no hacker group has insofar claimed the responsibility of the hacking attempt, an official statement from the party is awaited.

“No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, while party officials confirmation is still awaited’, reported BBC.

Meanwhile, access to the site remains restricted and a message from the website admin said it will be back up soon.

“We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. we’ll be back online shortly!” the message read.

As the website got defaced screenshots of meme featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged on the page, poking fun at a clip in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past the prime minister as he extends his hand, expecting her to shake it.

