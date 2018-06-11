BJP wants to hoodwink Kashmiris, world: Abdullah

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, pro-India politician and former puppet Chief Minister of Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, while opposing talks for the sake of talks, has said that if India was serious about talks it would have defined the contours of dialogue and specified what they wanted to talk about.

Farooq Abdullah in an interview with a Srinagar-based English daily said that New Delhi “didn’t give us (NC) autonomy, which was passed by the Kashmir assembly and is within the ambit of (Indian) constitution, what will they offer to you (Hurriayt).”

“Don’t talk for the sake of talks. I don’t think they (BJP) are ready to give you anything. They are not sincere in their intentions. They want to drag them (Hurriyat) to table only to discredit them,” he added.

He said that any formal talks with the government of India should not be held unless New Delhi had a concrete proposal for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. “Have they (India) started any process? Has any invitation letter gone to Hurriyat? And on what basis are they (India) going to talk. They are just trying to hoodwink the people of Kashmir and the world community.—KMS