BJP strategising for 2019 elections

Dr Muhammad Khan

Indian Elections for Lok Sabha are generally contested on the basis of enmity with Pakistan. In Indian elections, the political party which propagate maximum against Pakistan, Pakistani institutions, Pakistani Armed Forces and above all the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) stand victorious. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP under Modi degraded Pakistan to maximum during election campaigns, thus secured the victory. This all is done through a well-orchestrated media campaign. For this purpose, there is a co-relation between BJP/RSS-RAW and Indian media. Since defaming Pakistan is the agenda of Indian spying network (RAW), therefore, it suits BJP and its militant wing, the RSS.

Indian Government and its media tried to malign ISI and Pak Army in the 2018- Pakistani General Elections too. Now, there is a repeat of actions for Indian elections 2019, where it is said that, ISI is likely to meddle in the Indian elections-2019. This is a bizarre and ridiculous brain child of Indian agencies, its media, intellectual and the imprudent journalists. Whereas the international observer group has already declared Pakistani elections as fair and impartial, the Indian media is trying to portray it differently. Indeed, instead of blaming ISI for everything that happens in the world, India must focus on its own heaps of internal discord and pro-independence movements. Yes, RSS as a militant group always manipulate even in elections and formation of any government and in the formulation of Indian exploitative policies for its neighbours.

Under the leadership of Modi, BJP is gearing up its activities for the forthcoming 2019- elections. At this critical time, the chief strategist of BJP Mr Amit Shah is deliberately fanning feelings of communalism in the Indian states having Muslim voters, whereas in other states, Dalit and other lower/schedule caste people are instigated to create an exploitable poll atmosphere to garner max Hindu voters. It is worth mentioning that, in the garb of secularism India has been exploiting the minorities throughout the post-colonial period. Through a well-planned strategy, the areas inhabited with people other than Hindu majority were kept backward and deprived of basic facilities of life. The worst among all was the economic deprivation and providing no facilities for the basic education for these poor minority masses.

Among Hindu even, the low class Dalit were discriminated alongside the minorities. These Dalits are indeed, “Untouchables” are over 180 million in India face all sort of violence, discrimination and humiliation at the hands of upper class Hindu. They are tainted by their birth into a caste system that deems them impure, less than human. Bima-Koregaon incident in Pune has become bass of unfolding strategy of BJP against Dalits and Liberal class of Indian society. Reportedly, five persons (liberals/HR activists) namely Shoma Sen (former head of English Department of Pune university), Gadling, Sidhir (Dalit poet), Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson (Committee of Pol Prisoners) were arrested in Bima-Koregaon case under charges of promoting enmity between two communities. More, arrests are being done by Indian authorities and Vara Rao arrest is part of the same. Later, they were declared as Maoists and off-late, are accused to conspire for “Modi’s assassination case”. Arrests of these five persons have attracted country-wide condemnation in India.

Besides, Sikhs forming approximately 1.9% of Indian total population are being discriminated and relegated in all sphere of life in Hindu dominated India. In the post 1980s campaign, the Sikhs are looked down and considered as anti-state and anti-India. Today, RSS is directly targeting the Sikh community in India. Sikh community leaders are showing grave resentment and anger over RSS wicked designs of Hindutva, aimed at establishing hegemony of Hindus over India. Christian too are discriminated and humiliated in India. They are also facing the fanatic onslaught of the RSS for conversion into Hinduism.

Through a massive campaign against Muslim, the major minority group in India, forming over 15% of total population, Indian Muslim are discriminated, humiliated and forced to convert into Hinduism or else leave India. The New York Times in its Opinion page of August 17, 2017 wrote an article, entitled, “India’s Muslims and the Price of Partition”. The prestigious newspaper mentioned salient of the Indian policies towards Indian Muslims. As per the contents of this article, the Modi’s India demand Muslims that, “They should reconvert to Hinduism” this is a unanimous call from the Hindus, the BJP and its militant wing, the RSS in particular. Hindu considers that, Indian Muslims were converted from Hinduism during Muslims rule in India; therefore, they have to reconvert into Hinduism. It is a pity that, Muslims are barred from eating the beef and slaughtering of cow is totally prohibited, being the mother of Hindus. The punishment for cow slaughtering includes five years sentencing to life imprisonment.

As per Pew Research Center analysis- 2018, out of 198 countries, India ranked as fourth worst in the world for religious intolerance. It is to be mentioned that, “Pew analysed cases that involved hate crimes, mob violence, communal violence, religion-related terror, the use of force to prevent religious practice, the harassment of women for not conforming to religious dress codes, and violence over conversion or proselytising.”

With 8.8 crores members, the BJP has become as the largest party in the world, surpassing even the Communist Party of China (8.6 crore members). As per Amit Shah, the chief strategist of BJP, before 2019 Elections, BJP is mandated to achieve the target of 10-crore membership. This is besides the wider membership of RSS, the militant wing of BJP.

Amnesty International in its annual report has accused India of promoting and supporting a climate of intolerance by cracking down dissent through arbitrary arrests, caste-based discrimination, extrajudicial killings and attacks on freedom of expression. The report categorically said that, “India’s Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to prevent hundreds of incidents of communal violence, usually involving members of the Hindu majority pitted against Muslims or other minorities.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

