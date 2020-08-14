‘BJP-RSS Hindutva agenda will disintegrate India’

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the BJP-RSS regime’s Hindutva agenda would disintegrate India and shatter its desire to become a regional hegemonic power.

“We would not leave our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir alone at this critical juncture of their history and will go to any extent for their liberation from illegal foreign occupation,” he added.

While addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at the presidency in Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday, he said that Pakistan had come into existence to survive till the ‘day of Judgement’, and in coming days, Pakistan would be playing a leadership role in South Asia.

President Masood said that the people of IIOJK are fighting for the completion of Pakistan because they believe that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and that they have no identity without Pakistan. “The ongoing liberation struggle in the occupied territory is passing through the most critical phase of its history, and if India’s aggression is not reciprocated with the decisive actions in the next two to three years, there would be no Kashmir on the political map of the world,” he cautioned.