BJP misleading IIOJK people on every count just to attain power: Bhalla

Working president of Jammu & Kashmir chapter of Congress party, Raman Bhalla has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for misleading people on every count just to attain power and not caring about urges and aspirations of the people.

Bhalla was addressing a workers’ convention at Khour which he presided over along with other party leaders including Manoj Yadav, Yogesh Sawhney Ravinder Sharma, Hari Singh Chib and Uday Bhanu Chib. Addressing the workers, Bhalla urged the Modi government to restore statehood to J&K with job and land security for the locals. He also demanded special employment package for the youth of the territory.

He lambasted previous BJP government in IIOJK for exploiting the daily wagers in various departments for not fulfilling their long time pending genuine demands. Bhalla said due to callous and non-serious attitude of governments, families of daily wagers across J&K are facing a starvation-like situation. He also highlighted issue of various roads of the constituency which are in dilapidated condi-tion.—KMS