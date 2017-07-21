BJP, Hindu Jagran Manch shut Kashmiri’s shop in India

Srinagar

A Kashmiri garment trader’s shop was forcibly shut down in Indian city of Mussoorie after an alleged post praising the Pakistan Army was found on his Facebook page.

Manzoor Ahmad, 59, a resident of Hamhama in Budgam district, is among the five oldest trader families in Mussoorie. His shop has been selling garments since 1971.

His shop was shut down by the Mussoorie BJP youth wing and the Hindu Jagran Manch after they said that they found a video appreciating the Pakistan Army, posted by Ahmad on Facebook.

“After getting his (Ahmad’s) shop closed, we and the local traders’ body (the Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association) went to the police station to file a complaint against him,” The Indian Express quoting the president of the BJP youth wing in Mussoorie, Dharampal Singh Panwar, reported.

“Ahmad also came to the police station to file an application about his Facebook account having been hacked,” SHO Mussoorie police station, Rajeev Rauthan, said.

The Mussoorie police seized Manzoor Ahmad’s phone and submitted it to the cyber cell to verify whether his Facebook account was hacked.—KMS