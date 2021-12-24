BJP govt turns IIOJK into ‘laboratory’: Mehbooba

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Me-hbooba Mufti, has said that Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government has turned entire Jammu and Kashmir into a laboratory where experiments are conducted on daily basis.

Addressing a gathering in Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti said the Indian government is trying to fulfill its motives by using Army now as is evident in the recent strike by the employees of Power Develop-ment Department. She said that the day was not far when the people would see the Indian Army being used to crush employee strike in India.

The PDP president pointed out that the BJP has no regards for constitution of India. “This can be gauged from their decision of abrogation of article 370 and 35-A as in the constitution only Jammu and Kashmir constituent assembly was authorized to do so but BJP took this decision in its own fashion which shows that they have no regards for constitu-tion,” she said.

While referring to the situation post abrogation of special status of IIOJK, Mehbooba Mufti said no development is taking place in the territory and no industries have been set-up as was promised by the BJP while repealing the Article 370 and 35-A.

She appealed to the people, especially the youth of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to come together and fight for the lost honour.—KMS