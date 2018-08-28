BJP govt sabotaging India’s defence, resources: Partap Bajwa

Rafale scam resurfaces

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, member of Indian Rajya Sabha and former chief of Congress party in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa has said that the BJP-led government is fiddling with defence of country and squandering interests of India for monetary gains.

Partap Singh Bajwa was in Jammu to launch the party campaign to expose Rafale deal involving scam of the BJP government.

He mentioned report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and said, “If India was to go to war now, 90 per cent of its available ammunition would not last even for 10 days. As per another report by committee on defence, there should be 42 Squadrons in Air force but we have only 32.”

“The similar situation holds true for officer-soldier ratio but the government is busy in spending taxpayers money to benefit blue-eyed instead of addressing genuine issues to strengthen defence of country,” he said and termed Rafale as biggest scam of the country since 1947.

“The Rafale is a huge scam involving more than Rs 150,000 crore. The money being misused belongs to the people and not the BJP,” Partap Singh added.

He said the Congress-led government was going to purchase per aircraft at around Rs 526 crore while the BJP government is planning to buy it for Rs 1,670 crore. “Our party only wants to know the reasons behind the increase of price for these aircrafts. But the government is not ready to answer,” said Partap Singh.

Congress: Undeterred by legal notices served on its leaders, the Congress has decided to intensify its campaign against the Rafale fighter aircraft deal which, the party claimed, was altered to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s industrialist “friend” and “promote crony capitalism”. The Congress has lined up a series of events to take the issue to the people and “expose” the Narendra Modi government ahead of next year’s parliamentary election.—KMS

