BJP goons beat 18 labourers from occupied Kashmir in Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar

As many as 18 Kashmiri labourers were severely injured when they were beaten to pulp by the goons of Bharatiya Janata Party in Nara Kaltum district of Himachal Pradesh in India.

The relatives of the injured labourers told media men in Srinagar that a gang of BJP workers carrying iron rods and bamboo sticks on Wednesday night attacked the Kashmiri labourers leaving two of them seriously injured.

Earlier, three Kashmiri labourers were also subjected to an unprovoked attack at their place of residence in Barot area of the Indian state. The assailants had also hurled obscenities and warned them to leave the place or bear the consequences.—KMS