BJP doing ‘dramebaazi’ over Article 35A: Sethi

Jammur

Veteran communist leader, Comrade Krishan Dev Sethi said on Monday the Bharatiya Janata Party was doing ‘dramebaazi’ (theatrics) by raking up the issue of Article 35A ahead of 2019 elections “as the party has lost confidence of people.”

“I believe that BJP has nothing to show as achievement in its past 5 years of rule in the centre. The party failed to bring black money stashed in foreign countries and could not curb corruption. Under such circumstances, it appears that it would not be easy for BJP to win 2019 elections,” Comrade Sethi said.

“So, to win the 2019 parliamentary elections, the party has been deliberately raking up those issues that can fix it in a strong position.” The veteran leader said it was important to register that the BJP and its parent organisation, the RSS “didn’t utter even a word on Article 35A for past 5 years and now, all of a sudden, both organisations have been harping the same string.”

“They’re playing dirty politics of divide. People have to understand this.” Comrade Sethi said Jammu and Kashmir has a special status in the Constitution of India and that status quo should be maintained, adding that even the Supreme Court could not scrap the constitutional safeguards guaranteed to the citizen of the state. The veteran comrade leader also targeted the BJP leadership for making 4 million people houseless in Assam. “Nearing elections, the BJP released the drafts of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and made many people, even those who fought wars for this country, houseless.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp