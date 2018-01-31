The Shiv Sena has done the right thing of breaking their alliance with the BJP. Everybody will now come to know that the BJP is a corrupt party and cannot rule the country without the support of the Shiv Sena.

Now it will become very difficult for the BJP to secure a majority in Maharashtra in the 20 elections without the support of the Shiv Sena. Everything works out for good and the Shiv Sena has done the right thing.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

