Bizenjo sacks minister for attending NEC meeting

The Balochistan government on Tuesday rescinded the services of provincial minister for planning and development Noor Muhammad Dumar over participating in the meeting of the National Economic Council.

It came as Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had boycotted the meeting of the NEC over the federation’s “non-cooperative attitude” towards the province.

A notification was issued by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo in this regard.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had decided this in protest against the federal government’s “non-cooperative attitude” towards the province. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

“I and none of the NEC members from Balochistan will attend the meeting as Islamabad is continuously ignoring the needs and financial demands of the province,” he said.